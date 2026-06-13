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Trump’s name must be removed from Kennedy Center by noon Saturday, judge says

ABC News
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Published 7:51 AM

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to certify by noon on Saturday that it has complied with a court order to remove the president's name from the Kennedy Center, granting a brief extension requested by the Department of Justice.

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