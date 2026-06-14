Sunday Funday: Flowers by Liza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One El Pasoan saw the need to preserve a historical building and took action. But her passion for her culture and community is what's keeping it alive.

"Manhattan heights. That alone, back in the days, that carries such a big title. That carries such a big, um, orgullo, for our culture and, you know, now all the neighbors here, you know, they're elderlies, they're, but the historic and the buildings have been preserved and it is so important to go ahead and continue that," Liza Marquez told ABC-7 during an interview.

Meet Liza and her fancy, furry companion with an even fancier name."Your majesty-fancy-legacy doja of the house of manolo," as Liza calls her dog. Liza is the owner of Flowers by Liza.

She's worked in many different professions but was always drawn back to one thing.

"I was always crafting and doing flowers and staying busy with flowers," said Liza.

About 30 years ago she had originally opened Flowers by Liza and has been a flower shop operator since. Then about a year and a half ago this location became available after Carter's Flowers closed. Not just a flower shop, but a legacy in the community.

"They have 62 years of history in the community. So when we noticed and found out that this was available. And so, you know, let's go ahead and, take in to, move into the historic district and, you know, continue the legacy of the building," said Liza. She says she loves working with flowers because each has deeper meaning and conveys a special message.

"Flowers are good for so many different things, it's not just one area that you get flowers for it. You get flowers for, I mean, every single thing! You send flowers, you know, birthdays, congratulations, anniversaries, I'm sorry, what's next? We're moving. We moved in. We moved out," Liza told ABC-7 during an interview.

Flowers by Liza is officially open at their new location and Liza invites everyone to stop by.

"We, as Flowers by Liza, will continue and, you know, servicing the community here, making sure that everything kind of stays the same. And, and just to let the neighbors know that, you know what? Carter's is gone, but there is still a flower shop here to serve you, Flowers by Liza," said Liza.

Liza also says to whoever remembers the old Carter's to come down and see the updates and changes to the store, too.