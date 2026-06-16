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Squishy toy burns teen in hot car

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Updated
today at 10:34 AM
Published 10:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 13-year-old girl in New Mexico was badly burned after a gel-filled stress toy, known as 'NeeDoh', burst open while she held it in a vehicle.

The car had been parked in 94°F heat for several hours before the incident happened.

Emergency treatment was required for severe burns across the teenager's arms and legs.

The toy's parent company responded by reinforcing safety labels on its packaging.

New instructions warn buyers not to leave the product inside hot cars or near any heat source.

Similar cases involving gel toys have surfaced online over the last year from other households.

The gel can melt under sustained heat and may stick to skin, making removal difficult.

Parents are advised to keep these items out of hot cars and direct sun to avoid injury.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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