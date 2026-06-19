Good Vibes Only: Borderland Chess Camp refines skills on and off the chessboard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— This Summer, some Borderland students took a break from their phones and tablets and perfected their chess skills! The second week of June marked the 8th annual Chess Camp at Reyes Elementary School.

The week-long event was organized by El Pasoan Mark Fooladi. This year, over 50 students signed up. Fooladi said the camp challenges them to think critically, persevere and make lasting friendships!

He said he started organizing this event to help young players understand and enjoy the game of chess.

“I wish we had this when I grew up. It wasn't as, as promoted in that sense back in that time,” he explained.

The camp initially started with just six students, but it has grown! Fooladi said many players return year after year. His goal is to fill up the entire cafeteria at Reyes Elementary.

ABC-7 spoke to players who were eager to reunite with their friends and to be back playing the game they’ve come to love.

“Chess is a game a really important and fun game,” said one student.

“I just, like, I just like chess," added another.

One player said this chess camp has taught him valuable strategies he has already started using. Each year, these players look forward to taking a break from technology and fully immersing themselves in this camp.

“I think it's an absolute win when you can get your kids off of those devices, be around other children, and chess is truly that tool. It's a tool to start teaching other things throughout, throughout the game. Values, morals, making a decision,” Fooladi said.

Other players said they enjoy stepping away from social media to compete with others their age!

"You feel like you're actually fighting against someone. It is very fun because, like, when social media is not in your mind, and you're not just watching and scrolling all day and you're like putting your mindset in the chessboard," said one camp attendee.

“They're creating relationships. They're creating friendships and bonds with one another," Fooladi said.

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