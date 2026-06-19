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Live sneak peek of the Starr Western Wear’s Rodeo El Paso

Starr Western Wear, Leo Marketing
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Published 5:22 AM

Strap on your cowboy boots and hat because Starr Western Wear's Rodeo is back in El Paso this weekend.

The spirit of the American west returns to El Paso on Friday at the El Paso County Coliseum for three days.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins special guests to give a live sneak peek of the action.

Taking place Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, Starr Western Wear’s Rodeo El Paso will feature more than 250 professional athletes from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Featured rodeo events include bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. 

Tickets are going fast, but they are available online through Ticketmaster, at the Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours, and on event days at the venue box office.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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