Army staff sergeant receives custom adapted home in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homes for our Troops is helping to provide houses that are specifically designed to accommodate the injuries and disabilities of veterans post-9/11.

"This is beyond words," said Staff Sergeant Pascual Delgado. For him, this is more than a house — it's a fresh start.

"I just - I thank god, a lot, and these, because this, these are blessings he's showering with me," said Delgado.

The home comes with roughly 40 ada-adapted features, including wider doorways, roll-under counters and sinks, automatic door openers, pull-down shelving, and even a safe room.

"He served our country. Really appreciate everything he's put into it. He sacrificed his life for us. And he came back disabled. And we really appreciate everything he's done for us. And i'm glad that Homes across America has done this for him."

All of it is designed so Delgado can navigate every part of his home in a wheelchair without needing help.

"All the features it has inside is going to help me tremendously. the open floor plan, the, all the customized features that has. it's. i never knew they were possible," said Delgado.

He says the home will change not just his life, but his children's lives too.

Delgado served our country in Iraq and came home with life-altering injuries.

Now, thanks to Homes For Our Troops, he's a homeowner with the freedom and independence he sacrificed to defend.

Organizers say this event also reflects enduring values for this nation's 250th birthday.

"Respect our veterans. it wasn't easy. many of us had it hard. and some of us, hard it not so hard. but we all struggled with being deployed," said Delgado.