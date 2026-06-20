Free Spanish language screening of “Green Ghost” draws community to historic Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Community members gathered at the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso for a free public screening of the Spanish-language version of the action comedy superhero film "Green Ghost," hosted by Charlie Clark Nissan and INFINITI of El Paso.

The event celebrated the Spanish language release of the film, which originally premiered in 2022. Green Ghost stars entrepreneur and automotive dealer Charlie Clark and blends action, comedy and Latino cultural influences through a story centered on family, identity and heritage.

Clark said the screening was his way of thanking the El Paso community for supporting his business and personal journey over the years.

"I just wanted to invite everyone to come and enjoy, just to give back, to say thanks for all the support you all have given me here in El Paso, and all those from New Mexico and Mexico,"Clark said.

Clark said holding the event at the Plaza Theatre made the occasion especially meaningful because of the venue's longstanding connection to the city.

"It's been here for so many years. I feel the history here, and I actually feel quite emotional being here, celebrating this movie in Spanish," Clark said.

Among those attending the screening was Kuno Becker, a Mexican actor known for his work in film and television. Becker said he was grateful for the warm welcome he received from the Borderland community.

"I think it's great. I love this community. I love the strong sense of community that this town has,"Becker said. "I love the food. I love the Hispanic businesses that are truly incredible stories, inspiring stories."

Becker said the community's hospitality left a lasting impression on him.

"I've been here before and I would love to move here. I love it here," Becker said.

Clark reflected on the growth of his company, which began with a single Nissan dealership in Arlington, Texas, in 2001. He credited customers, employees and community support for helping the business expand across Texas.

"The whole idea is to say thanks to all of you because I started from scratch," Clark said. "I tell my people you have to be grateful for every single opportunity to make somebody feel special."

The free screening was open to the public, with tickets distributed through Charlie Clark Nissan and INFINITI of El Paso. Organizers said the event was intended to celebrate culture, family and community while bringing residents together at one of El Paso's most iconic venues.