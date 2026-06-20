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Iran closing Strait of Hormuz over deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon

ABC News
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Published 8:41 AM

Iran said it is going to close the Strait of Hormuz again due to violations of the memorandum of understanding reached between the U.S. and Iran.

Vice President JD Vance asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is open on Saturday, just minutes before Iranian state media announced that the critical shipping channel was closed as of Saturday morning.

Vance confirmed that U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Switzerland as of a few hours ago and said that “things are going well,” and that he would leave to join them there for negotiations in the "next couple of days."

But Vance indicated that the principal officials from the Iranian side had not yet arrived in Switzerland yet

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