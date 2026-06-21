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Police investigate East El Paso stabbing

KVIA
By
Published 2:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon in East El Paso.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing at 12125 Montwood Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers were unable to locate either a victim or a suspect at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said no additional information is available.

We’ll share updates on air and online as we learn more.

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Paul Schulz

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