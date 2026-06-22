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100-plus degree weather keeping air conditioning companies busy

An air conditioning repair crew works on an El Paso roof during triple-digit temps.
KVIA
An air conditioning repair crew works on an El Paso roof during triple-digit temps.
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Updated
today at 12:28 PM
Published 12:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso summer heat can mean temperatures in the triple digits on almost a daily basis. This makes the six month stretch from April until September the busiest time of the year for Southwest Mechanics AC repair and their technicians.

Jesus De La Trinidad, Service Manager at Southwest Mechanics, said the company has a long waitlist, with some customers waiting anywhere from 1-2 weeks until their unit can be serviced.

Trinidad said in the summer months there are easily 25-30 calls a week for the company, with each technician having up to six or seven calls a day.

One priority is making sure technicians stay safe in the heat, which is why Trinidad said hydration is a priority especially when they have to go inside environments like attics.

Small enclosed places with little to no ventilation like attics can reach up to 140 degrees, according to Trinidad. They advice technicians to take breaks every 15 minutes due to the conditions with each call usually lasting one to two hours.

Trinidad says a lot of calls are due to unit failure. Something that owners can prevent through proper maintenance by changing or replacing filters every 60 to 90 days.

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