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All lanes on Montana going east at Joe Battle are now open after a crash

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Updated
today at 6:34 AM
Published 5:59 AM

UPDATE (6:17 A.M) -- All lanes are now open.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound lanes on Montana Avenue just before the intersection of Joe Battle are closed after a crash.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed to ABC-7 that one person was airlifted to the hospital after the crash.

This is a developing story and ABC-7 will continue to bring updates.

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Joseph Montero

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