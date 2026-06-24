El Paso City Council Rep. Limón disagrees with Mayor Johnson over salary increases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - District 7 City Representative Lily Limon made her feelings known during a city council meeting about a proposed salary increase Mayor Renard Johnson and fellow council members.

Deputy City Manager, Robert Cortinas, said the increase is estimated at just over $9,600 or 15.2% for next year's budget.

The salary increase was decided by voters back in 2019 where salaries for the mayor and city council would be calculated by using the median household income in El Paso county. The motion cannot be negotiated or debated at any time.



"It's criminal that a city representative or mayor would be looking at a 15.22% increase in our salaries," Rep. Limón said during Tuesday's meeting.



"You can visit with me," Mayor Johnson said in response. "I'll show you how to give it all away."



In an exclusive interview with ABC 7, Rep. Limón called the mayor's comments involving her spending her pay increase, "jarring" and "very insensitive."



When ABC-7 asked the Mayor about Limon's comments, his office provided a statement:



"The City Charter, which was approved by El Paso voters, establishes the compensation for the Mayor and City Council. If anyone believes that should change, there is a process for the voters to consider.

I’ve supported charitable organizations in El Paso for many years, long before I became Mayor, because I know the incredible difference they make in people’s lives. Every day, nonprofits across our community help families in need, care for seniors, support children, assist veterans, feed the hungry, and provide services that strengthen our city. Whenever possible, I’ve tried to use my platform to shine a light on their work, encourage volunteerism, and help connect them with donors so they can continue serving our community.

Every elected official can decide what to do with their own compensation. If any elected official chooses to donate their salary, I would applaud that decision, just as I applaud every resident who gives their time, talent, or financial support to the organizations that make El Paso stronger.

My responsibility is to the taxpayers of El Paso. That means staying focused on adopting a responsible budget, delivering the services residents expect, and continuing to support the nonprofit organizations that make our community stronger every single day."