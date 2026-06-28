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Body pulled from Lower Valley canal

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Updated
today at 10:38 PM
Published 10:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Police confirmed crews recovered a dead body from a canal at Fresno and Alameda.

Our crew went to the scene at around 6:30 p.m., they saw El Paso Fire, El Paso Police, and a vehicle from the medical examiner's office.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

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Lauren Bly

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