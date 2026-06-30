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El Paso County details July 4th safety operations and post-holiday cleanup

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Published 4:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County held a conference today to outline coordinated safety and cleanup efforts surrounding the Independence Day holiday.

County leaders, along with the Sheriff's Office and Emergency Services District #1, will discuss traffic management, public safety measures and law enforcement operations expected throughout the holiday weekend.

Officials will also present the County's post-holiday cleanup initiative, which deploys Public Works crews and community volunteers to restore areas heavily impacted by July 4th festivities.

The effort will focus on Montana Vista and Red Sands, where thousands of visitors are anticipated to gather.

Residents are encouraged to do their part by properly disposing of trash, using designated receptacles, and leaving public and private spaces cleaner than they found them.

The County will also highlight volunteer opportunities for those who wish to join cleanup efforts after the holiday.

It all took place at the Alicia Chacon Commissioner Courtroom in the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in downtown El Paso.

El Paso County further says they remain committed to ensuring residents and visitors can celebrate safely while maintaining the cleanliness of parks, roadways and public spaces.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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