Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fourth suspect in Young Park mass shooting in court

kvia
By
New
Published 12:02 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The trial for the last of the four teens accused of a mass shooting that left three dead begins this afternoon.

A jury was selected this morning and the opening statements are expected to take place at 1 p.m.

The mass shooting happened at Young Park on March 21, 2025, three teen died as a result. 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 17-year-old Jason Gomez, and 18-year-old Dominick Estrada. The shooting also injured more than a dozen people who were attending an unsanctioned car show at the park.

Gustavo Dominguez was 17 at the time of the shooting and if faces three counts of first-degree murder.

In February brother Tomas and Nathan Rivas were convicted of those counts and in April the third and youngest suspect, Josiah Ontiveros was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and not guilty on conspiracy charges.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Carpio Griego

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.