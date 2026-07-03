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Man seriously injured after West El Paso shooting

KVIA
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Published 3:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said the Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Authorities said a 32-year-old man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the call came in at around 11:34 p.m. Thursday night from the Walgreens on Mesa Street near the University of Texas at El Paso.

ABC-7 did see the El Paso Fire Department on scene and saw one person airlifted by EPFD's Fire STAR.

This is a developing story and we will bring updates as they become available.

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Joseph Montero

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