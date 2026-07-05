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ABC-7 First Alert: Flood Advisory for Central and East El Paso until 6:15 PM

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Updated
today at 4:45 PM
Published 4:25 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of Central/East/Far East El Paso, Fort Bliss, and the Lower Valley until 6:15 PM.

Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible.

At 4:17 PM, up to 1 inch of rain has fallen and an addition 0.5 inches of rain is expected to fall.

Turn around, don't drown!

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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