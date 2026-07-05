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Three people hospitalized after two vehicle crash in Chaparral

KVIA
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Published 7:58 AM

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Three people were taken to local hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Chaparral, according to Doña Ana Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to the crash near mile marker 7 on Highway 404.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the occupants was trapped inside a vehicle and was safely extricated by firefighters at the scene.

Three people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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