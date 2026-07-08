$104 million awarded in wrongful death case against trucking company

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jury awarded $104 million in a wrongful death case against a national trucking company, Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT Services LLC), after one of its drivers crashed and killed El Pasoan Orlando Robles, Tawney, Acosta and Chaparro P.C. said Wednesday.

In a news release, TAC said the crash happened on the I-40 in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.

Juan Garcia, the truck's driver and company trainer, reportedly fell asleep while driving, drifted off the road and crashed into a box truck with its emergency lights flashing on the shoulder, TAC said.

The crash destroyed the sleeper compartment where and killed Robles while he was sleeping, according to TAC.

TAC said Alejandro Acosta III, one of the attorneys, cross-examined MVT's national chief safety officer.

According to TAC, the executive said "you don't need sleep to rest" because company policies didn't specifically require drivers to sleep before driving a commercial vehicle.

The jury awarded $20 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages to Robles' son, TAC said.

"The verdict recognizes this tragedy should never have happened," said Acosta, the attorney for Orlando's son. "Professional truck drivers and trucking companies have a responsibility to keep fatigued drivers off the road. When that responsibility is ignored, families pay the price. While no verdict can bring back Orlando, today's decision holds those responsible accountable."

TAC represented Robles' son, who was 7 years old when his father died. They intervened in the case on behalf through his mother. Other family members, including Robles' wife, his estate, mother and daughters were represented separately.

This week will mark Robles' son's 13th birthday, according to TAC.

ABC-7 reached out to the lead attorney for comment.