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US forces complete 2nd round of strikes, striking 90 military targets: CENTCOM

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Published 10:24 PM

U.S. forces have completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, striking roughly 90 military targets, U.S. Central Command said in an update late Wednesday.

CENTCOM said the targets included air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline.

The strikes "further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz."

The night before, CENTCOM said U.S. forces hit approximately 80 Iranian military targets.

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