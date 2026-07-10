Upcoming summer events at Wet N’ Wild

Summer break isn't over yet — Wet N' Wild has a packed schedule for anyone looking to cool off and have some fun this season.

Good morning El Paso's Nicole is live on Friday from the waterpark to talk about their upcoming events this season.

This upcoming Sunday, July 12, you can attend Wet N' Wild's Summer Fest 2026 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be live music by Sonora Skandalo, over 30 vendors, a face painting and glitter bar, dance lessons and contests, raffle prizes, and all day water park rides, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesdays through July 29, Wet N' Wild is hosting "Mermaid Wednesdays" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the wave pool.

Guests can swim and take pictures with the mermaids, enjoy mermaid coloring, or get pampered with mermaid makeup in the wave pool cabana.

On Sunday, August 2, they're hosting the lifeguard Olympics from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lifeguard teams from around El Paso will compete in challenges to promote their lifeguarding skills and water safety.

The challenges include:

CPR & first aid

shallow water backboarding

river relay race

deep water rescue

The event is open to the public for viewing, but no picnic supplies will be allowed inside the park until normal park opening hour at 10 a.m.

Wet N’ wild is open weekdays until July 31, and then will be open weekends only through Labor Day.

You can get tickets online at wetwild.com.