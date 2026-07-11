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Crash on Dyer and Pierce St

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today at 1:09 AM
Published 1:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are responding to a crash involving one person on Dyer and Pierce.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to investigate this vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

So far, one person has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The call for this crash was called in at about 10:42pm Friday evening, the night of July 10th.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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