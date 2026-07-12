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Two people dead after motorcycle crash

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Updated
today at 7:58 PM
Published 7:37 PM

UPDATE-- El Paso Police said that two people have died, and that their Special Traffic Investigator's Unit is responding.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to TxDOT, all lanes are closed on Loop 375 at Yarbrough going west.

El Paso fire says that a call came in at around 6 p.m. of a motorcycle and vehicle accident. They have not said if anyone is injured.

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Lauren Bly

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