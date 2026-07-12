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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking daily afternoon and evening storm chances this week

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Published 3:53 PM

Happy blessed Sunday to the Borderland! We are tracking isolated showers and t-storms with gusty winds and blowing dust this evening. It will be cooler with highs in the 90s.

We are also tracking increasing scattered to widespread storm chances starting tomorrow through Wednesday. Likewise, below normal temps with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Another storm system this weekend will bring another round to the Borderland!

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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