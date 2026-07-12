Borderland baseball shines as Drew Gonzalez, Jack Turner selected in MLB draft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2026 Major League Baseball Draft brought exciting news for baseball fans in the Borderland, as El Paso standout Drew Gonzales and New Mexico State Pitcher Jack Turner both heard their names called.

Gonzales one of the area's top prospects following a dominant senior season, was selected by the New York Yankees in the 6th round with the 189th overall pick.

The versatile infielder slugged 13 home runs and drove in 54 runs in 2026, helping the Trailblazers reach the Class 5A Division I regional finals. He also earned first-team Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State honors.

Originally committed to play at Texas Tech, Gonzalez now appears set to begin his professional career in the Yankees organization, fulfilling a long time dream of being drafted.

The good news continued for local baseball, as the Detroit Tigers selected New Mexico State right-hander Jack Turner in the 10th round with the 306th overall pick. Turner posted a 4-7 record with a 6.48ERA across 14 appearances, including 7 starts, while striking out 9.4 batters per nine innings for the Aggies in 2026.

Turner previously earned junior college first-team All-American honors at Suffolk County Community College in 2024 and becomes the fifth right-handed pitcher selected by Detroit in this years draft.

For Gonzales and Turner, the selections mark the beginning of the next chapter in their baseball journey and a proud moments for the Borderland Baseball Community.