Las Cruces saxophonist plays national anthem for Lakers and Dodgers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A baseball game usually means bats cracking and fans cheering. But on this night, the biggest sound came from the diamond — and it wasn't a bat.

"It's pretty nerve wracking, but, it was a great experience," Orlando Madrid told ABC-7's Olivia Vara during an interview. It was him, alone, saxophone in hand, playing the national anthem for thousands ahead of the padres-dodgers matchup.

No track. No backup. Just him.

He was born in Las Cruces, but lives now in El Paso. And he's used to a big stage.

"I have a little bit experience. I've performed with, for the Lakers beforehand, so that kind of, calms the nerves a little bit. But yeah, it was, life changing for sure," said Madrid.

Madrid has played around the world and built a following in the borderland.

"I've gotten to do a concert on the Great Wall of China in high school. That was really great. I've also been to Paris, France, where, i performed with the Jazz Quartet at the Louvre."

For Madrid, it's not just about the music. He says it's about showing you don't need a whole band to make people stop and listen.

"Can you imagine a day without music? Like, I mean, it's impossible. It really just, like, resonates with your soul and just helps."

From las cruces to center court to the diamond — one note at a time.