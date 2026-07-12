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Salvation Army graduates Arts & Music class of 2026

kvia
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Published 3:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - 35 students made up the graduating class of 2026 for the Salvation Army's 8th Music & Arts Conservatory graduating class who began the program June 15.

Students are given daily lessons on music theory, brass band, and guitar as well as choir and drama in order to broaden their fine arts horizons according to program officials.

The conservatory makes it a point to give every student with talent an opportunity no matter their circumstance, the all-inclusive program charges $30 for registration.

Luis Villanueva, El Paso Salvation Army Commanding Officer, said this is to show a different side of the Salvation Army with programs like this meant to build character in the youth.

"We have to develop to just make sure that we have character building for the youth and teach them integrity, respect, loyalty and help their families stick together." Villanueva said.

Villanueva also said the Salvation Army is in the process of organizing a weekly after school program as well for local children.

Cost was also something Villanueva discussed with ABC-7, saying this program is not cheap with field trips and hiring full-time professional teachers which why he also emphasized community support being crucial for the program's continuation.

Villanueva also added there are plans to have a bigger graduating class next year.

For more information about the conservatory or how to donate, you can visit the Salvation Army's website here.

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