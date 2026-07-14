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Family and lawyer suing federal government seek accountability and justice for their dog

Singleton Schreiber
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Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Daw family, former owners of Chop, the dog allegedly shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in El Paso last September, is seeking justice and accountability from the federal government.

As ABC-7 reported yesterday, a federal lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government alleging that a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a dog inside a home in El Paso last year.

The law firm Singleton Schreiber, LLP filed the suit on behalf of Seth Daw; the complaint includes claims of assault, personal injury, conversion, trespass, and negligence.

Today, ABC-7 spoke with Marisa Ong of Singleton Schreiber, LLP, representing the Daw family, and with the owner's father to learn more details about the lawsuit and the next steps in the legal process.

The Daw family created a petition asking the El Paso District Attorney's Office to also investigate the case; you can read it here.

Watch the full report on our evening newscasts.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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