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Two new cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in El Paso

KVIA
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Published 1:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s are the latest confirmed cases of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus reported in El Paso according to public health officials.

The man lives in the 79907 zip code and is being treated in a local hospital . The woman in the 79932 zip code and is recovering in a rehabilitation facility.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is urging everyone to exercise caution while outdoors.

West Nile Virus (WNV) is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes.

The symptoms of WNV include fever, headaches, fatigue, nausea and vomiting as well as swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials say that one in five people never develop WNV, but 1 in 150 people will develop severe neuroinvasive disease that affects the brain and nervous system. 1 in 10 will have severe effects.

The health departments advises the community to observe the 4 D's: '

  • DEET: use an insect repellent that contains DEET, picardin, or other similar ingredients and follow usage directions.
  • DRESS: make sure to wear long-sleeved clothes while outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are at their most active.
  • DUSK/DAWN: avoid or limit your time outdoors during these times.
  • DRAIN: make sure to drain or remove any standing water that may collect in flower pots, pool covers, pet bowls, and tires.

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Yvonne Suarez

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