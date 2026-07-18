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Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on US 54 Gateway North near Hondo Pass

KVIA
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Updated
today at 10:26 PM
Published 10:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso police are investigating a motorcycle crash on U.S. 54 Gateway North near Hondo Pass that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the crash was reported at 8:44 p.m. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of the person's injuries has not been released.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

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Lauren Bly

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