El Paso’s first barber shop and trading card hub under one roof

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At Kellez Cards & Cuts on Bassett Avenue, you don't have to choose between a fresh lineup and a new rookie card.

"A lot of people still don't realize what we do here. Here, a lot of times when people walk in, they see the barber side and they're like, oh, wow, you guys cut hair here as well?" said Collin Kelley.

It's El Paso's first shop that doubles as a barber studio and a trading card hub — all under one roof.

Owner Colin Kelley opened the doors earlier this year with a simple idea: why should collectors and barbershop regulars go to two different places?

"The card guys kind of come in. They'll end up getting their haircut, or our haircut clients will come in and they'll take a look at the sports cards. And so it's a good, good mix of both," said Kelley.

He turned his passion for collecting into a business where customers can flip through card binders while they wait for a lineup...and maybe walk out with a rookie card in hand.

"This is something that I've wanted to do for a long time, but honestly, it's a scary thing to do, to open your own business. But the biggest step is just that first one: to do it," said Kelley.

The shop carries a little bit of everything.

"Come on down and check out the sports cards. Come get a nice haircut. It's an awesome atmosphere here. We like to just hang out and talk sports and have a good time," said Kelley.

Kellez Cards & Cuts is open Tuesday through Saturday as your one-stop for the cut — and the collectible.