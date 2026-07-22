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Special Traffic Investigators respond to multi-vehicle crash in East El Paso

KVIA
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Published 12:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened on Loop 375 going south at Bob Hope Drive.

El Paso Police say the call came in at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday evening.

As of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, all lanes going south on Loop 375 from Pellicano Drive to Rojas Drive are closed.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we learn more.

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Joseph Montero

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