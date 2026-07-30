Skip to Content
Top Stories

Sweating rather than learning; districtwide AC problems, according to SISD

By
Published 11:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Parents in the Socorro Independent School District report that broken air conditioning units are causing classrooms to become uncomfortably hot.

Assistant Superintendent Enrique Hernandez acknowledged that deferred maintenance on aging HVAC systems will cost approximately $100 million, an amount he said exceed the current annual budget.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.