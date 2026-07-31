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I-10 East at Vinton closed after multi-vehicle crash

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 1:59 AM
Published 12:52 AM

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it's deputies are responding to a three vehicle crash on I-10 East and Vinton.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting serious injuries but had no other details at this time.

The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say all lanes are closed with no clearing time in place.

This is a developing story and ABC-7 will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

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Joseph Montero

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