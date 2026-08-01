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ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamogordo, Holloman AFB, and White Sands until 8:15 PM; gusts up to 60 mph

By
Updated
today at 7:41 PM
Published 7:36 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso and Santa Teresa has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamogordo, Holloman Air Force Base, White Sands National Park, and White Sands Missile Range until 8:15 PM. The main hazard is gusts up to 60 miles per hour and small hail.

At 7:31 PM, a severe thunderstorm wind gust was located near White Sands National Park, moving south at 30 mph. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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