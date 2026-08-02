Mijos Tacos owners partner with El Luchador bar in 5 Points

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two best friends and former UTEP roommates are teaming up on a new venture in El Paso's 5 Points neighborhood.

NFL player Will Hernandez and Derek Elmendorff opened the Mijos Tacos food truck over a year ago and are now expanding into a permanent location.

Originally from Las Vegas, Hernandez said most of the people in his close circle are in El Paso.

"We're bringing experiences, we're bringing in influencers, we're bringing NFL players, we're bringing a lot to that bar, and the community is going to get to enjoy that with us as well," Hernandez said.

"Our city is known for our food, but our big thing is the experiences and being able to connect with our community," Elmendorff said.

The two are partnering with El Luchador, a new bar opening next door to their first brick-and-mortar spot.

While still waiting on permits, the restaurant is expected to open in time for football season.

"We want to become a familiar face where people feel comfortable to come and eat, enjoy our food, watch the games, watch Will on NFL Sunday," Elmendorff said.

"Some people, some of some restaurants don't care about their employees, but these guys do," said General Manager Robert Galvez. "And we're showing all the love to everybody here in El Paso. And trust me, we're doing it."

"Whether it's a taco truck, whether it's a football camp or whether it's actually being able to work with these kids one on one, I just want to better the community in general, starting with El Paso," Hernandez said.