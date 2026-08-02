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Remembrance Day at Healing Garden honors 23 victims of August 3, 2019 tragedy

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Published 3:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Seven years after the August 3rd shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, El Paso County is continuing the day of remembrance to honor the victims Sunday evening at the Healing Garden.

El Paso County is partnering with United Way of El Paso County's Family to host the evening event, which will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the El Paso Healing Garden as Ascarate Park with the annual tribute. Officials say this event is meant to be a time of community unification toward the common good of healing and remembrance.

This is after a morning soundbath session which took place at 10:30 a.m. at the Ascarate Park Pavilion.

There is scheduled to be a live performance from El Paso Pro Musica, 23 doves being released, 23 light beams shooting into the sky and reading the names of the 23 victims.

Beams will not be the only light in the night sky to honor those slain in the August 2019 tragedy, with the Eternal Flame being lit and luminarias illuminating the Healing Garden.

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