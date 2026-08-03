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EPISD begins new school year; YWA on ’empowering future female leaders’

KVIA
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today at 4:28 AM
Published 4:27 AM

The El Paso Independent School District kicks off the first day of school with Good Morning El Paso on August 3.

The Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy principal joins GMEP's Nicole Ardila along with their student ambassadors and spirit team on Monday morning.

The school district is highlighting YWA as EPISD's dedicated all-girls public school, grades 6–12, which focuses on empowering future female leaders.

The school is highlighting student accomplishments from the summer, including Shaheli de Silva, who they say earned top national honors with an 8th-place finish at the national Spanish spelling bee.

Robotics team members also join ABC-7, operating robots and demonstrating coding, 3D printers, STEM project displays and tech equipment.

YWA says they're working to close the STEM gap by preparing young women for high-demand, high-wage careers in engineering, robotics, computer science, and technology.

They also follow the whole-child focus by working on both academic excellence and nurturing student mental health, confidence, and leadership.

EPISD also reminds parents to stay connected with teachers and administration through district communication tools.

Watch Good Morning El Paso's back-to-school coverage, weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., for the full live segments.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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