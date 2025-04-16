REAL ID deadline looms for domestic flyers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Travelers have missed the deadline to get a REAL ID ahead of a May 7 change to flying regulations.

However, the sooner people get their REAL ID-compliant documents, the sooner they can board domestic flights.

Beginning May 7, non-REAL ID driver's licences will no longer be accepted to board regulated domestic flights. Military cards and U.S. passports will still be valid. However, for convenience and document security, U.S. residents are urged to make the switch.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, only 41% of Missouri licenses are REAL ID's.

Temporary paper copies of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses aren’t accepted to board a flight, and the hard copy can take 10 to 15 days to arrive by mail.

The REAL ID requirement started after the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the change was to "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses and identification cards."

The law came after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, when the airplane hijackers were able to get government identification as they plotted.

REAL IDs are also used to get into certain federal facilities and nuclear power plants. They are not needed to drive or vote. Children under 18 are not required to have a REAL ID when traveling with an adult.

Source: Missouri Department of Revenue

To apply for REAL ID, applicants must have a document to prove their identity, a document to verify citizenship, a document to verify their Social Security number and at least two documents that verify their address. A birth certificate is a common document used to prove identity and citizenship.

The DOR has a REAL ID guide to help applicants find which documents comply with each category. The website also features a checklist at the end for users to print out to remember what documents to bring to the DMV.

A standard class F REAL ID driver's license costs around $27.