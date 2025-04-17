QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you ready for the REAL ID deadline?

A hard deadline for getting a REAL ID has arrived after years of delays.

Starting next month, people without a REAL ID-compliant form of identification will not be allowed on domestic flights. REAL ID includes a series of verification requirements laid out in a federal law passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The deadline for requiring a REAL ID to fly has been pushed back multiple times over several years. And in Missouri, drivers are not required to have a driver's license that complies.

Have you gotten your REAL ID? Let us know by voting in the poll.