Governor Greg Abbott appoints El Pasoan to Texas Transportation Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he appointed El Pasoan Pat Gordon to the Texas Transportation Commission Friday. He's the first El Pasoan to serve on the commission since 2015, according to the office of Texas Senator César Blanco.

The commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation and is responsible for policymaking in the state's highway system.

Gordon is a an attorney and shareholder of Gordon Davis Johnson Shane & Snider P.C. He specializes in business, corporate and tax law, according to a press release from the governor's office. He also serves on the Texas Tech University Board of Regents and is a member of the State Bar of Texas.

In El Paso, Gordon is a board member and vice chairman of the Board of the El Paso Children's Hospital. He is also a member of the Young Presidents' Organization chapter in El Paso and Juarez.

"Pat brings a deep understanding of our border economy and the infrastructure needs that keep goods and people moving," Sen. Blanco said in a statement about Gordon's appointment. "His leadership will matter as we continue working to strengthen trade, reduce congestion, improve safety, and invest in projects that support long-term growth."