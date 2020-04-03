Watch LIVE: White House virus briefing as CDC recommends that Americans cover their faces outside

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump says the Centers for Disease Control is encouraging Americans to wear face masks in public, though he stresses that the recommendation is 'voluntary' and is conceding that he will not be complying with it.

"I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he said.

Senior officials at the CDC told the White House that stronger guidelines were necessary to prevent the virus from spreading between people without symptoms, according to people familiar with the internal discussions. The CDC made clear that cloth face coverings -- not medical-grade masks -- were being recommended.

Meanwhile, the president said he is directing FEMA to prevent export of N95 medical-grade face masks under the Defense Production Act.

However, Trump continues to resist a nationwide stay-at-home directive, despite his top health official stressing more strongly than ever that strict social distancing is key to saving American lives.

Trump on Friday was facing new pressure from the nation's top infectious disease expert to call for a nationwide stay-at home order to keep the coronavirus from spreading and making the projected death toll even worse.

In his strongest comments yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a prominent face in the fight against the pandemic, is now saying that he "doesn't understand" why every state isn't under a stay-at-home order -- a move Trump continues to resist, arguing those decisions should be left to the states.