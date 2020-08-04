We Build the Wall’s Kris Kobach loses Republican U.S. Senate primary in Kansas

US & World

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the U.S. Senate instead of polarizing conservative Kris Kobach of ‘We Build the Wall’ fame.

Voters on Tuesday heeded the GOP establishment’s advice as it tries to keep a normally safe seat out of play, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others could not persuade President Donald Trump to endorse Marshall.

Republicans haven’t lost a Senate contest in Kansas since 1932. But party leaders in Washington and many GOP activists in Kansas feared that the normally safe seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts would be in play if the party nominated Kobach.

Kobach had promoted his work for the group ‘We Build the Wall’ as he campaigned for the Senate.

He was general counsel for ‘We Build the Wall,’ formed in late 2018 from a Go Fund Me account that raised millions of dollars to erect barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border – including a private wall that was built in Sunland Park, New Mexico.