Watch LIVE: Massive explosion shakes Beirut, Lebanon

US & World

BEIRUT, Lebanon -- Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, was rocked by a massive explosion on Tuesday evening their time, with video footage from the ground showing significant damage and plumes of smoke rising above the city.

Two explosions occurred in Beirut's port, potentially injuring dozens, according to the news wire service AFP.

Firefighters were seen battling flames at the scene of the blast. It is not yet known what caused the explosions.

Other eyewitnesses have said there are multiple fires still burning and that windows of apartment buildings were shattered in a large radius around the blast site.

The blast comes at a time of heightened tension between the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah, which makes up part of the Lebanese government, and neighboring Israel. An Israeli military official told ABC News they had no comment on the blast.

The country is also in a position of severe financial difficulty which has exacerbated sectarian tensions within the country in recent months.

So far there has been no official comment from the Lebanese government.