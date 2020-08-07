Joe Arpaio loses bid to win back Arizona sheriff’s post he held for nearly quarter-century

US & World

PHOENIX, Arizona — Joe Arpaio has been narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016.

Arpaio on Friday lost the Republican primary to his former top aide, Jerry Sheridan.

Sheridan will face the Democrat who previously defeated Arpaio, Paul Penzone, in the November general election.

Arpaio also ran an unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign in 2018, not long after President Donald Trump pardoned his criminal conviction for disobeying a judge’s order.

Arpaio is known for launching immigration crackdowns and enacting tough jail policies like jailing inmates in tents.