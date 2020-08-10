Watch LIVE: Trump resumes briefing after ‘shooting’ outside White House

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — Secret Service agents abruptly escorted President Donald Trump from the White House briefing room as he was giving remarks Monday afternoon.

He returned a short time later and said a 'shooting' outside the White House was now 'under control.'

"There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital," Trump said as the briefing restarted.

Trump says "from what I understand" the suspect was armed. He said enforcement shot the suspect outside of the premises of the White House but close to the fence.

"It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique," he added.

The president was taken out of the briefing room and into the Oval Office for about nine minutes.

"We don't know" if the suspect mentioned a name, he said. "It might not have had anything to do with me."

He said he didn't know if the suspect was male or female.

Trump said he "didn't even think about not coming back" to brief reporters.