3 dead as wildfire explodes in Northern California

OROVILLE, Calilfornia -- Three people died in a wind-whipped Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes while carving a 25-mile path of destruction through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Draper told the Bay Area News Group that one person was found in a car and apparently had been trying to escape the flames.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the blaze northeast of San Francisco.

The North Complex fire was one of more than two dozen burning in the California. Other wildfires charred huge swaths of the West.