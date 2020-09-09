Barbie unveils 2nd doll in Dia De Muertos collection

US & World

LOS ANGELES, California -- After last year's instant fandom, Barbie is back with a second Dia De Muertos collectibles doll to honor Mexican heritage.

The release of the toy maker's Signature Dia De Muertos 2020 Doll (GNC40) was announced on Wednesday, and it takes on a different look featuring a braided up-do, a captivating Calavera face design and a blush-colored lace dress embellished with tiny pearl details. The fabulous frock also slightly opens to reveal a second layer of embroidered floral and skeleton accents.

There's also a doll stand included upon purchase that includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

Reminiscent of last year's Dia De Muertos-inspired doll, this year's edition also honors the Dia de Los Muerto holiday also knows as "Day of the Dead" which is celebrated in the United States from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. During this time, prayer and remembrance of friends and family members who have died are commemorated.

The vibrant doll also has shimmering golden highlights in her hair beneath a crown of skeleton hands holding roses and marigolds.

Barbie lovers can buy the doll for $75 on the company's website or at mass retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.

This year's doll was designed by Mexican American designer Javier Meabe who was inspired by his personal background and family traditions.

"It was very important that the second Dia De Muertos doll felt just as special as the first in the Barbie series," said Meabe in a statement. "As a Mexican American Designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well, as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie."

He continued, "For this doll, I was inspired by the color gold seen throughout Mexican culture, jewelry, buildings, statues and artwork and highlighted it throughout the design. The roses represent emotions and moments in life including celebrations, birth, death, passion, and love and I also was inspired to introduce new textures and a new dress silhouette."