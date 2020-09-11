Opponent drops out of US House race in Georgia, leaving QAnon-supporting candidate virtually unchallenged
ATLANTA (AP) - The Democratic opponent to a QAnon-supporting candidate for a U.S. House seat in Georgia is dropping out of the race. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal's departure Friday clears a near-certain path to victory for Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene was already favored in the deep-red 14th Congressional District in the northwest part of the state. She is on a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory popular among some supporters of President Donald Trump. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs says the window has passed for Democrats to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot.
i see what they’re doing and that’s discrediting your whole platform by claiming you are qanon
If her platform and history show her to follow and support this deeply mentally disturbed group, then she’s probably already discredited herself.
More deeply mentally disturbed than BLM or Antifa? I think not. I don’t support them but you can at least fairly discredit groups equally representing the left.