Five-alarm Brooklyn blaze injures 6 firefighters as residents are evacuated

Six New York City firefighters were injured in a five-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Saturday night, officials said on Twitter.

The fire was at a multi-residence home in the borough’s southwest corner in the Dyker Heights neighborhood.

The New York Fire Department asked for “all hands” around midnight as the blaze grew and spread to a nearby home.

City Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted that three homes were affected but later tweeted it was two.

All 12 occupants were safely evacuated, he said.